Covid-19: Kaduna spends N200m as 88,000 students write WAEC

Kaduna state government said it had spent over N200 million to prepare for the 2020 West African Examination Council (WAEC), as 88,775 SSS3 students in the state prepare to write their final year exam, during the Covid-19 pandemic, starting from Monday.

The state has also approved Sunday, August 16 and Monday, August 17, 2020, as the resumption dates for the Junior Secondary School (JSS3) students that are to begin their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) on August 24, 2020.

The state government expressed readiness to ensure a hitch free WAEC as all Covid-19 protocols have been followed by the public and private schools for the 106,000 students and teachers.

The Commissioner for Education, Shehu Usman Mohammed, who disclosed this in an interview with Blueprint in Kaduna, said though Northern states Commissioners for Education declared that they were not ready for schools to resume last month, they had used the intervening period to prepare and they were “now ready for their students to write WAEC.”

He said: “We want to prepare both government and private schools; we want the schools, parents, teachers and students to prepare. We are providing 106,000 face masks for students and teachers, hand sanitisers, fumigation of the schools, we had to provide permanent wash hand basins, reduce the bushes around schools, what we did after the meeting was to request for more time.

“We have followed all Covid-19 protocols; provide face masks to both teachers and students, wash hand facilities, soap, hand sanitisers, infrared thermometers, social distancing both in the classrooms and at the dormitories. We have demonstrated and put into practice the Covid-19 protocols. We want the schools to create an isolation centre for anyone that tested positive to the virus.

“Any student who tests positive will write their examinations in an isolated environment. From what I have seen from the arrangements by principals, teachers and parents, the public and private schools have done very well, I’m impressed.”