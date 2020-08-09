Covid-19: Kaita presents PPE to N/west sports councils

Chairman Katsina State Athletics Association, Alhaji Ahmed Ahidjo Isah Kaita, has presented personal protective equipment (PPE) including hand sanitisers and face masks to state sports councils in the Northwest to curb the Covid-19 pandemic spread.

Presenting cartons of hand sanitisers and bags of face mask to the Kaduna state Sports Commissioner, Prof. Kabiru Mato at the Kaduna state Sports Ministry, Ahidjo, who is a board member of Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), said the donation is a token of his support for sports development in the state and Northwest and a bid to . Covid-19 spread among sports stakeholders.

Prof. Mato, who was represented by the Kaduna state Director of Sports, Malam Yakubu Ibrahim, commended Alhaji Ahidjo Kaita for his effort. “Ahidjo Kaita has been contributing immensely to the development of athletics and sports in the country. He has been doing lots of things in Kaduna, Katsina states and the entire country to develop sports.

“Many people don’t know because he is silent. That is why we are praying that very soon he will be AFN number one in Nigeria. We are giving him our absolute and total support because we want him to do much more These palliatives that he is giving today, he has given them in other states as part of efforts to support sports development in Nigeria. We will make judicious use of them.”

Speaking while presenting thousands of face masks and hand sensitizer to Katsina State Sports Council at Muhammadu Dikko Stadium Katsina, Adhijo Kaita said the gesture was part of his contribution to fight the spread of Covid-19 among sports athletes and coaches, in line with the directive of the Minister of Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, who directed that they offer the assistance.

Receiving the Items on behalf of the Katsina state government, the Director of Sports Alhaji Nalado Iro Kankia expressed appreciation over the gesture and pledged to distribute it accordingly. Kankia, urged wealthy individuals to emulate the AFN board member.

Ahidjo Kaita had also donated food items to the mother of late former Katsina state best athlete, Auwal Bara’u. Barau before his death represented Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and Nigeria in World University Games (FISU) in 800m and 1,500m. He was also one of the top referees of Nigeria Premier Football League.