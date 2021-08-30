COVID-19: Kano extends schools’ resumption by one week

Kano state ministry of education has extended the resumption date for all public/ private primary and secondary schools in the state by one week.

The State Commissioner of Education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru said the one-week extension was aimed at normalising the state academic calendar after series of disruptions resulted from the effect of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

This was contained in a statement issued by the ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Malam Aliyu Yusuf, Monday.

It said, “all students of boarding schools are to resume on Sunday, the 12th of September 2021 as against 5th September, while the Day Schools students are to resume on Monday, 13th of September 2021 as against 6th September earlier announced.”

The commissioner expressed appreciation to parents /guardians for the support accorded the ministry, hoping that the tempo would be sustained.

The statement urged them to ensure that their wards resume school at the stipulated dates.

