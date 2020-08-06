COVID-19: Kano spends N425m on palliatives

Kano state deputy governor, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, has stated that the state has donated not less than N425m as palliative to ease the hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press statement in Kano Wednesday, Gawuna who is the Chairman Kano State Taskforce Committee on COVID-19 stated this while launching the 3rd phase of the palliative distribution programme, held at Farm Centre, Tarauni local government area.

He said under the palliative programme, over 300,000 households are expected to benefit from the exercise, adding that the 3rd phase distribution covers 1050 households as beneficiaries.

He stated that: “Kano state government had to commit N140m at this phase in order to achieve what we are doing today and it is on this note, I crave the indulgence of all the beneficiaries to ensure full utilisation of the items given. “

He stated that the state is winning the war against COVID-19, as in the last three days, no single case of coronavirus was recorded in the state.

“There is continuous decrease in the case of COVID-19 pandemic in Kano. On 28th July, we submitted 2,945 samples where only 37 came out as positive. On 29th July, we submitted 1,120 samples and only 18 came out positive. On 30th July, 586 samples were submitted and 7 came out positive, “said Gawuna.

The deputy governor stated that out of the 223 samples submitted by the state on the 31st of July, only six came out as positive while the sample sent on 1st, 2nd and 3rd August, 2020 of 50, 340 and 317 people respectively all came out negative, a clear indication of the success recorded so far.

Speaking earlier, the state chairman on palliative distribution, Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello, reported that in the 1st and 2nd round of the palliative distribution exercise, 100,000 households were given the palliative support, adding that the third round would equally cover 50,000 household.

He said at the third round palliative exercise, 28kg bags of maize, 27,000 cartons of spaghetti, 40,000 gallons of cooking oil among others, would be distributed to the vulnerable in the state while the 4th,5th and 6th round would come up soon.