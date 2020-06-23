Covid-19: Kano varsity VC canvasses action plan on agric

The Vice Chancellor, Kano State University of Science and Technology Wudil, Professor Shehu Alhaji Musa Monday canvassed a renewed structural national action plan on agriculture to mitigate the post-COVID-19 pandemic impact on the nation’s food security.

The renowned agro-economist suggested appropriate synergy between the burden of life, livelihood and liberty in the era of the pandemic as the nation struggles to survive the imposition of lockdown, which invariably slows down economic viability and food production in the country.

Addressing journalists in Kano, Sunday on the global pandemic and potential impact on the agric sector, Musa stated that the government and concerned stakeholders have the responsibility to strengthen the capacity of farmers to feed the nation sufficiently.

The renowned academic who said COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly slowed down food production and badly stunted economic activities in the country, however expressed optimism that the nation could still recover from the loss and sufficiently feed itself, if necessary mechanisms are put in place.

While suggesting the way forward, the VC advocated for the supply of agric inputs to farmers and technology to increase production, calling on appropriate authorities to use the advantage of the onset of rainfall to resuscitate and adopt irrigation farming, to diversify production.

“Our abandoned irrigation farming needs to be resuscitated and it is high time Nigeria adopt technological farming like green house agriculture and mechanization. Again, we know the government has done a lot in the area of intervention especially the anchor borrower scheme. Yet government need to do more essentially funding provision of agric inputs for farmers,” he stressed

Musa, who also stressed the need for the government to devise workable policy to juxtapose citizen’s life, livelihood and liberty, reminded the urgent alternative to restart the economic activities in the country.

“Let me applaud governments for timely response on the provision of food and material needs to the less privileged who cannot fend for their daily bread. Also, corporate entities as well as complemented government action plans on palliatives. Again, the government needs to ensure, right policies are put in the right places to limit the prolonged lockdown because it may also inflict needless difficulty on the fundamental liberty of citizens as enshrined in the 1999 constitution,” he further concluded,” he said.