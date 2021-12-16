COVID-19 killed 192 persons in Oyo – Commissioner

Oyo state government has said that the dreaded coronavirus has claimed no fewer than 192 lives across the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Olatunde Olaoye, dropped the hint in Ibadan Wednesday while speaking at a one-day media orientation on the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign organised by the state government in collaboration with Breakthrough Action-Nigeria.

Dr Olaoye stated that the state Tuesday this week recorded 8 new cases of coronavirus while in the overall so far recorded, 8,794 were confirmed, while 8,577 have recovered. He said the state currently have 25 active cases.

“As at 9am Tuesday, the state recorded 8 new cases. We have 73, 877 suspected cases.

We have 8,794 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and we have 25 active cases and 8,577 have recovered. We have recorded 192 deaths”, he said.

Dr Olaoye tasked the people of Oyo state to go to the designated centres to get their vaccine jabs.

Senior Programme Officer of Breakthrough Action-Nigeria, Mr. Eze Eze, while speaking said the media orientation was organised to sensitise media practitioners about the ongoing mass vaccination in Oyo state.

Mr Eze added that the programme was organised in recognition of the role of the media in educating the public.

“It is in recognition of the role of the media that this programme was held. We want to sensitise the public, to use the media to educate the people on the COVID-19 mass vaccination activities in the state,” he said.