COVID-19 kills mother of twins, infects two lawmakers in Imo

A woman who recently gave birth to twins in Imo state has reportedly died of COVID-19. This is even as a member of the state House of Assembly tested positive for the virus.

The state chairman of the Task Force on COVID-19, Professor Maurice Iwu, stated this Tuesday. He said the lawmaker was presently in isolation with his wife, while test had been directed to be conducted on all the state lawmakers.

Iwu stated further that: “It is sad that we have registered another death. It is a case of a lady who successfully delivered twins and a positive case from the state House of Assembly.

“This has made us to collect samples from all the lawmakers and their aides. We shall also commence contact tracing and while the House members are in isolation, the House will be shut down for two weeks to enable us fumigate the complex.”