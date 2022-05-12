COVID-19: Kogi trains recovery committees, others on restoration of values 





The Kogi state government through the Community and Social

Development Agency (CSDA) has trained Local Government Recovery Committees, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to restore the economic and social values that were lost during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state government has also commenced the implementation of Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) programme.

Secretary to Kogi State Government, Dr. Folashade Ayoade-Arike, while declaring the programme open in Lokoja Thursday, said the training was aimed at building the capacity as well as equipping the participants with necessary roles to play in community development to enable the grassroots regain their loses during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Ayoade-Arike who was represented by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Yahaya Bello in the office of SSG, Mr. Ephraim Amurawaiye, stated that the focus of the state government is on how to ensure that the programme is fully implemented in every local government area of the state.

“The training give participants the opportunity to know what is required of them in playing complementary roles on rural transformation and development,” she said.

