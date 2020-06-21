COVID-19: Lagos govt, O’jeez distribute palliatives to Lagos SWAN

The Lagos government, through the state Sports Commission and O’jeez Entertainment have distributed palliatives to Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (Lagos SWAN) to cushion effect of COVID-19 pandemic on sports journalists in the state.

Each of the over 250 Lagos SWAN members received bags of 5kg rice, 5kg beans, 5kg semolina/noodles, 2 liters groundnut oil, condiments and 200ml sanitisers.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony at Molade Okoya-Thomas Multi-purpose Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium, LSSC Director General, Oluwatoyin Gafaar, said the idea was to cushion the effect of the pandemic on friends of the commission.

His words: “This is in line with what Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been doing to relief the citizens during this difficult period and SWAN Lagos being our immediate constituency.

“We have no option than to extend the gesture and support to the association. We have a lot of plans for Lagos SWAN members and as we move forward together, we will seek ways to support them.”

Receiving the paliatives, Lagos SWAN Chairman, Debo Oshundun, thanked Gov. Sanwo-Olu, through Lagos State Sports Commission Chairman, Shola Aiyepeku, and his Director General, Oluwatoyin Gafaar, for the laudable gesture.

“You know in any given situation, journalists are at the receiving end. People always say journalism is a thankless job.