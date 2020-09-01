COVID-19: Lai visits DPR, hails agency’s ingenuity

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has hailed the management of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) for its ingenuity in ensuring that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic does not cripple the nation’s economy.

A statement by the special assistant to the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi, said the minister made the remarks in Lagos Monday when he paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the DPR, the oil and gas industry regulatory agency.

“The fact that the DPR took measures to ensure that the real impact of COVID 19 on the economy of Nigeria is not felt, I think we must thank you on behalf of Nigerians,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said despite the crash of oil prices due to the impact of the pandemic, and the cut in production by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the astuteness of the management of DPR kept Nigeria’s economy afloat.

He said beyond regulating and managing the nation’s oil and gas industry, the DPR is also engaging with oil producing communities to ensure there is sustained peace for investment to grow into fruition in the Niger Delta region.

“What the DPR does goes beyond technical because their engagement of the oil producing communities is very key. When we came in 2015, production had dipped because of the restiveness in the Niger Delta.

“It is not by accident that we have some stability and modicum of peace in that area today. It is because of the policies that have been put in place to continue to engage the communities,” the minister said.

He also commended the DPR for the accountability it exhibits in the management of the flow of revenue to the nation, which goes straight into the Treasury Single Account (TSA), as well as utilising technology to account for every molecule of oil and gas extracted in the country.

In his presentation, the director and chief executive of DPR, Mr. Auwalu, said Nigeria would be a net export of refined petroleum products by 2022 through the combined capacity of 375,000 barrels per day from 27 modular refineries, 650,000 barrels from the Dangote Refinery and the 450,000 barrels from the government refineries.