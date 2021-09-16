COVID-19: Late DSP Mantu’s family cancels 40th prayer session



The family of late Deputy Senate President, Nasiru Ibrahim Mantu, said based on the safety protocol against Covid-19, the 40th day prayer of their beloved father has been shelved.

The family in a public statement jointly signed by Alhaji Musa Ibrahim Mantu and Dr. Umar Ibrahim Mantu, on behalf of the family, said they are profoundly grateful and appreciative of Allah and the general public for their condolences, prayers, love and uncommon concern expressed towards the entire family.

The late elder statesman and politician Nasiru Ibrahim Mantu, died on the August 16, 2021.

The family said they take solace in the fact that death is inevitable and the ultimate end of all mankind.

“Similarty, we wish to make public that in view of the NCDC COVID-19 safety protocols, the family has decided that there will be no 40th day congregation prayer at his residence,” they said.

The family urged everyone to continue to pray for their father at the comfort of their various worship places and to always remember him in thier daily prayers.