Covid-19: Lee group donates 1.5m facemasks to PTF, 6 other states



As part of efforts to stop the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria, a Chinese company based in Nigeria, Lee group, has donated about one million five hundred thousand pieces of facemasks to the Presidential Task Force (PTF) and six other states across the country.

The the PTF recieved one hundred thousand, six other states which include: Kano, Jijawa, Osun, Ogun, Ondo and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) received three hundred thousands each.

Apart from the above states agencies like the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) and and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) also benefited from the donation.

While presenting the face mask to the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, Monday in Abuja, a member of the board of directors, Lee group, who represented the chairman, Alhaji Ahmed Haruna Zago, said his company has about twenty seven thousands Nigerians has staff members, enhance the need to prioritize the good health of Nigerians.

Alhaji Zago said: “Lee group of companies was established in 1963 and we are 57 years old. Nigeria is our home and our country; we have no other country except Nigeria and we have a lot of workers in the country numbering up to 27 thousands working under this group.

“What that means is that with the advent of this COVID-19 ravaging the world, it means our people will be affected too. If you see the workers we have, giving job opportunities in this country, it means we have to assist and arrest this pandemic.

“COVID-19 is a reality and everybody knows it is a reality. Because of this, Lee group decided to come in and help. Our chairman, S.F Lee has shown concern about this pandemic. That is why we have gone round to donate these face masks.”

Receiving the donation on behalf of the PTF chairman, a deputy director general services, in the office of the SGF, Dairu D. Abdul, thank the Lee group, even as he assured that the donation will get to Nigerians.

Earlier at the headquarters of the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS), a Deputy Comptroller General in charge of human resources, Usman Sanusi, described Lee group as a very important organisation in Nigeria “for daily contributing to the revenue generation.”

The DCG Sanusi also said that the company does not only pays it revenue as at when due but always comply to the rules and regulations of the Custom Service.













