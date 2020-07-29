COVID-19 ‘ll lead to lack of affordable nutritious food -Nestle

The Head of Nestlé’s R&D Center in Abidjan, Tesfalidet Haile, has said that the current COVID-19 crisis around the world would lead to a lack of affordable nutritious foods for many vulnerable consumers.

She said they are increasing their efforts to address affordability by rapidly developing, testing, and launching safe, high-quality, affordable, nutritious products that meet the needs of Sub-Saharan African consumers.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, she also said Nestlé is accelerating its efforts to develop more affordable nutritious products for consumers, particularly those in emerging countries.

He said, “This enables the company to improve its product offerings for lower-income families, many of whom live on a few dollars a day, often resulting in a lack of essential nutrients in their daily diet.

She explained that they recently launch Nestlé CerevitaInstant Sour Porridge, an affordable nutritious solution for South-east African consumers.

She said it is made with wholegrain cereals and fortified with key micronutrients, which are typically lacking in local consumer diets. The porridge has a higher fiber and protein content and costs about 20-25% less than the similar products available in local markets.

According to her, the porridge was developed and launched in about one year by scientists at Nestlé’s R&D Center in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, in collaboration with cross-functional teams from Southeast African markets.

“The R&D center leveraged its science and technology capabilities to develop a porridge that is adapted to local consumer taste preferences and nutritional requirements while minimizing production costs to ensure affordability.

“The porridge was first launched in July in Zimbabwe in alimited number of stores, with a nationwide launch and rollout in more countries planned for later this year.

Nestlé’s R&D Center in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire is part of the global Nestlé R&D network, which consists of 23 locations worldwide.

“The center has food technologists, scientists, and engineers who primarily specialize in the innovation of cereal, dairy, snack, and beverage solutions. It also collaborates with local universities and innovation partners,” she said.

