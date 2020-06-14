Covid-19: My wife and I ‘ll keep off church, other members free to attend – Adeboye

Barely two weeks after the Presidential Task Force (PTF) allowed religious centres to reopen amidst coronavirus, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has asked members to restart church branches from next Sunday in places where the law permitted them to do so across the world.

Pastor Adeboye who spoke during the Sunday service of the Church broadcast on Dove Television however, said he and his wife would continue online service in line with existing Covid-19 protocol.

He said, “We want to thank the Almighty God that some of us will begin to gather again as from next Sunday. I believe that some of you are already gathering in some parts of the world and we believe that you will now begin to enjoy the power of corporate prayers once again.

“But as you gather together in all those places where you are free to gather, please remember those of us who cannot gather with you yet. People like me and my wife cannot gather with you in Lagos because we are over 65 years of age and my grandchildren cannot gather with you yet because they are under 15 years of age.

“So, remember us in prayers, so that very soon, we will be able to join you. And now that you are able to pray together corporately.

“I am sure that your prayers will be far, far more effective against this plague so that very soon, all will be well.”