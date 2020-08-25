COVID-19: Nasarawa Assembly talks tough, vows sanctions on task force team if…



The Nasarawa state House of Assembly, Tuesday, threatened to invoke all relevant sections of the constitution to compel the state Task Force Committee on COVID-19 to appear before its ad-hoc committee on COVID-19.

This followed the inability of the state task force committee on COVID-19 headed by state deputy governor Dr. Emmanuel Akabe to honour the invitation extended to them by the House ad-hoc committee on COVID-19.

Chairman of the committee and member representing Lafia Central, Hon Dahiru Abdullahi Angibi, stated this while briefing newsmen at the assembly complex in Lafia, the state capital.

He said the House through the ad-hoc committee on COVID-19 has invited members of the state task force committee on COVID-19 but instead of honouring the invitation, they sent the staff of their secretariat.

He further explained that the House is interested to meet with members of the state task force committee on COVID-19, not the staff of the secretariat. They later turned the staff back.



He therefore, said the House will not hesitate to use its relevant laws of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to do the needful if the state sask force on COVID-19 failed to honour its further invitation.