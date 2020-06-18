Covid-19: Nasarawa gov raises alarm over rising cases



Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has expressed concern over the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Sule stated this at the opening of an expanded COVID-19 stakeholders meeting at the government house Lafia, the state capital.

He said Karu and Keffi local government areas have 106, out of the 177 confirmed cases of COVID 19 in the state.

He said the high number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in those local government areas was due to their proximity to Abuja which has recorded high cases of the pandemic.

“As at Thursday June 18, there are 177 confirmed cases in the state, out of which 87 were discharged, 53 are receiving treatments, 30 were about to be transfer to isolation centres for treatments and seven deaths”

Governor Sule also said the state had so far recorded seven deaths due to the COVID 19.

He said despite the measures taken by the government to contain its spread, the case is alarming therefore.

“We need to review the situation because neighbouring Karu to Abuja and Keffi have over 100 confirmed cases,” he said.

He said the state government had received 35 trucks of food items as COVID-19 palliatives donations from individuals and groups which would soon be distributed to the needy residents in the state.