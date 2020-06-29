COVID-19: NASENI foresees open doors to more technology

Recently, the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), disinfected the office complex of JAMB with its new technology disinfectant sprayer tunnels to keep the environment safe from the virus. BINTA SHAMA reports.

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) is vested with the power to create an enabling knowledge-driven environment for local mass-production of standard parts, goods and services required for the nation’s technology advancement in specific areas of capital goods and research, production and reverse engineering with respect to six broad areas under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology (FMST).

Outbreak of the Coronavirus

At the initial stage when the coronavirus pandemic struck most nations of the world, then after a short while, many nations further ran out equipment to curb the pandemic. NASENI was amongst one of the first organisations in the country to invent a technology to help the federal government fight against the pandemic and in return create more jobs, fight poverty, create wealth for the nation and above all increase the gross domestic product (GDP) of Nigeria.

The coronavirus is no longer news to the world but rather finding a means to put an end to the pandemic. As study has shown that this virus is a contagious respiratory disease that spreads through droplets from the nose or mouth via coughing or sneezing. And it is also said that people can also become infected by contacting something contaminated before touching their own nose, mouth or eyes. This is why the manufacturing of disinfectant is necessary to clear and purify the environment for the safety of people around and NASENI is one of the organisations that has made it possible.

Invention of disinfectant spray by NASENI

According to a press statement through the office of the Deputy Director, Information NASENI Mr. Olusegun Ayeoyenikan stated that the Director-General NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna disclosed that the aim of the organisation’s inventions and its usage are to prevent capital flight by providing local engineering solutions to COVID-19 problems.

Determined to keep the work environment free from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, and to avoid disruption of its operations, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) recently, commissioned the use in all its offices the disinfectant sprayer tunnels manufactured by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

Also, JAMB announced the use of NASENI pedal controlled hand wash sanitizer devices in all its zonal offices across including the headquarters in Bwari, Abuja for all staff and visitors to wash their hands while in the premises of JAMB.

Patronage of invention by JAMB

The Registrar of JAMB, Prof.Is-haq Oloyede while commissioning the devices commended Nigerian engineers in NASENI for coming up quickly with local solutions, using available materials in Nigeria thereby protecting the nation, once more, from running outside Nigeria for scientific solutions to a problem that could be tackled with local ingenuities. Prof Oloyede expressed satisfaction that the devices were tested and working and therefore he said he was really proud of NASENI and its Executive Vice Chairman, Prof Mohammed Haruna for leading a team that came up with preventive measures to the spread of a global pandemic.

Today, Nigeria is losing men and women to the cold hands of COVID-19 pandemic occasioned by the silent spread of the virus amongst communities. Haruna said the current trend however could be prevented by massively disinfecting homes, offices, organisations, public places, schools, airports and other places where the virus currently finds pasture, and spreading.

Disinfectant sprayer devices

He said “that was why NASENI as a responsible federal government agency assembled its crop of engineers to assist the nation tackle further spread of the virus by coming up with a range of disinfectant sprayer devices like: Disinfectant Sprayer O tunnel, Disinfectant Sprayer U tunnel, the Single Chamber Sprayer and hand-held sprayer. There is the disinfectant sprayer mounted on Tricycle, trucks and Hilux including a locally manufactured ventilator.

According to NASENI EVC, the reasons for manufacturing various spraying devices was to make it easy for whichever device suitable for use in disinfecting various locations: public places, homes, streets, towns, all nooks and crannies of the country.

Society would have to rely on its science and engineering for solutions

As an engineering and technology development agency, Prof. Haruna said that the management of NASENI realised that in times of emergencies like this, society would have to rely on its science and engineering for solutions and that was why the agency moved ahead to come up with disinfectant solutions before everyone begins to look abroad for them.

He further disclosed that “the agency desired to save Nigeria’s scarce foreign exchange and to also prevent capital flights that was why it came up early enough with a local Engineering solution to this particular national problem.”

He used the occasion to call on all government agencies, banks, hospitals, airports, parks, schools, hotels and other public places to patronise NASENI’s disinfectant sprayers in the fight against COVID-19 and to make the Nigeria environment free.

“If the device could work in JAMB, then it can work anywhere in Nigeria”, he said.

Invention to curb subsequent health diseases

Earlier, at the launch of the inventions, the Minister of State Olusegun Shogbola, while applauding NASENI for their technology said the use of Nigeria’s very own technologies, engineers, and scientists to develop equipment of these kind to assist the country curtail COVID 19 and other subsequent challenges was indeed a welcoming initiative for humanity.

“This has given the country a strong leverage in terms of preserving our foreign reserves. This initiative is supportive of the effort of Mr. President to look inward for local contents in the production of equipment. I am very impressed with every invention displayed today, especially tunnels which are significant to other inventions of the world,” he added.

Abdullahi urged the states to take advantage of the initiative and use it for the safety of their people respectively, noting that orders would be on a first come first serve basis.

The patronage by JAMB to NASENI shows that there would be more production of the disinfectant and other equipment to curb coronavirus.