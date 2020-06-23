Covid-19: NDIC decontaminates head office building

As part of the measures to safeguard the life of staff, other occupants and visitors, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) commenced the routine decontamination of the NDIC Head Office building Abuja on Monday, 22nd June, 2020.

The exercise which is part of the recommended guidelines for the management of the COVID-19 Pandemic, will last till Wednesday, 24th June, 2020 given the size of the building.

To enable the impact of the chemical used for the decontamination wear out completely and ensure a conducive working environment for staff, the office is shut and will be reopened on Monday, 29th June, 2020.

The corporation in a statement on Tuesday directed members of staff have to remain at home and work remotely for the duration of the exercise. The last decontamination of the building was carried out in April, 2020.