Covid-19: NFF doles out $2m relief fund for Clubs, leagues, others

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will pay out a total of $2 million to clubs as well as the various leagues as part of the relief funds to cushion the effects of the Coronavirus Pandemic in the country.

“After consultations with the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Board endorsed the proposal from the Secretariat for the lump sum of $2,000,000.00 (Two Million American Dollar Only) to be shared across the various football clubs and governing bodies of the various Leagues,” the official statement read.

The relief fund was made up of $1,000,000 being FIFA’s support for restarting the football season; $500,0000 being FIFA’s dedicated support for women’s football; $300,000 CAF’s support to member associations and $200,000 from sponsors of the Nigeria FA.

The leagues to benefit are the Nigeria Professional Football League, Nigeria National League, Nigeria Women’s Football League and the Nigeria Nationwide League.

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) was suspended on March 18, 2020, on account of the outbreak of the pandemic.

Football in the country has since not resumed as part of the measures to curtail the spread of the disease in the country.

The new football season is tentatively fixed to start latest October.