COVID-19: NFF set to receive CAF fund

Nigeria Football Federation will receive the CAF Support fund on Monday.

NFF president, Amaju Pinnick while explaining that the federation has not received large chunk of the funds from CAF and FIFA which is to be distributed to beneficiaries confirmed on a TV programme in Lagos that CAF funds will be received on Monday.

In his words: “Not that we have received the money. In fact, we have not received practically large chunk of the funds. We are expecting the one from CAF latest on Monday, we are expecting a million dollars from FIFA now, then we have received $500,000 in January.

The federation announced the distribution of two million dollars to beneficiaries. The funds were Support Funds from FIFA and CAF meant to ease the hard bite of COVID -19 on football stakeholders.