COVID-19: Niger hospital lauds South Korea on $25, 000 grant

Medical director of Minna General Hospital, Dr. Ma’Ali Isah has lauded South Korea on the $25,000 grant to support Niger in containing the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The CMD gave the commendation in an interview with newsmen in Minna, Tuesday.

The South Korea government through the UN-Habitat programme had in May donated $25,000 to support Niger state government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He said, “The grant was to construct a smart-metered solar borehole that would provide steady water at isolation centers and provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), face shield and hand sanitisers to front line health workers dealing with the pandemic in the state.”

Isah said the borehole had been drilled, adding that it would promote personal hygiene among health workers and patients at the isolation center.

He stated that the intervention by the South Korea government will add value to what is in place in the hospital, as patients at isolation center and “our front line workers will practice personal hygiene,” he said.

In a separate interview, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, who also is the chairman of the Niger state Task Force Committee on COVID-19 said the state government was happy with the support from South Korea towards the containment of COVID-19.

He said the borehole would supply constant water at the COVID-19 isolation center, ease access to water supply as all patients and front line health workers would have access to 24-hour water supply.

Matane commended the support of the South Korea government and called on other well-meaning corporate entities and development partners to follow footsteps of South Korea.

Meanwhile, Mr. Emmanuel Adeleke, UN-Habitat Consultant Supervising the Project, said the UN-Habitat was giving South Korean government technical support to carry out some intervention projects to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.