Covid – 19: Niger partners USAID, commissions emergency operation and communication centre

The fight against the novel coronavirus in Niger state has received a boost as an Emergency Operation and Communication Centre (EOC) has been commissioned through virtual conference to upgrade the Public Health centre in the state.

In a statement issued in Minna on Tuesday, Mary Noel Barje, the Chief Press Secretary to the Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello said the establishment of the EOC is in partnership between the state government and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

She quoted the governor as saying, “The state government recognises the scale and complexity of Covid–19 pandemic and the need to have the state-of-the-art operational facilities aimed at fighting the deadly virus head-on. The rising cases of Covid-19 and the fast-moving and changing situation necessitated the establishment of the centre for the overall benefits of the citizenry.”

He said lots of resources have been mobilised to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state, adding that even though recorded cases are on the increase, the state government will continue to develop new strategies to meet up with the evolving situation.

He said so far, the state has recorded 59 cases of Covid-19, 28 are fully recovered, discharged and reunited with their families.

While appreciating USAID for the partnership in upgrading the PHEOC, the governor assured that the gesture would further improve his response to Covid -19 pandemic and mitigate future outbreak of diseases as well as enhance data collection for informed decision making.