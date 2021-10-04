COVID-19: Nigeria fails WHO target, vaccinates 1.8%

Nigeria has missed the 10 per cent target set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as the country only fully vaccinated 1.8 per cent of its population against COVID-19 as of September 29, 2021.

WHO Immunisation and Vaccines Development Programme Coordinator, Dr Richard Mihigo, revealed on Thursday that only 15 African countries had been able to meet the target.

While only 1.8 per cent of Nigerians have received full vaccination, statistics obtained from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) showed that at least 4.3 per cent of Nigerians had received at least one shot of the vaccine.

WHO had set a global target for countries to vaccinate 10 per cent of their people by the end of September, 2021.

It was observed that while many western countries had surpassed the target, many African countries failed to do so.

Apart from the availability of vaccines, Nigeria may also have witnessed some vaccine hesitancy as statistics showed that the rate of vaccination has not risen significantly despite the availability of the jabs in early August.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, had earlier said that the federal government would soon make vaccination compulsory for civil servants.