COVID-19: Nigeria records 40,532 cases, 858 deaths – PTF



Nigeria has recorded 40,532 cases of coronavirus infection, 858 deaths and 17,374 recoveries since the pandemic was first reported in the country, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustaph, said on Monday.

Addressing journalists on the country’s current COVID-19 status in Abuja, the SGF said 65 per cent of those that died were from 50 years and above.He said the statistics should serve as a wake up call that the virus is far from over, stressing that at the global scale, 16,380,397 cases have been recorded from 215 countries with 651,198 deaths and 10,093,403 recoveries.

He said in Africa cases of infections stand at at 848,771 with 17,791 deaths and 495,660 recoveries.”Our analysis has shown that people over 50 years of age especially those with underlying factors remain most at risk. This position is backed by the fact that 65% of fatalities recorded in Nigeria are in this category.“That brings me to the need to appeal to Nigerians on the need for a change of behavior and compliance with guidelines and measures put in place. If you do not need to go outside your home, please stay indoors. Avoid large gatherings and observe all the measures,” he said.