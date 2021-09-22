COVID-19: Nigerians purchasing vaccination cards, NPHCDA raises the alarm

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) Tuesday raised the alarm that some fraudulent Nigerians are procuring COVID-19 vaccination cards without being vaccinated.

At the weekly press briefing held at the headquarters of the agency, the Executive Secretary, Dr Faisal Shuaib, said with the increase in COVID -19 vaccination mandates globally, it came to the notice of the NPHCDA and the Federal Ministry of Health that attempts are being made by unscrupulous individuals to procure the cards.

He said the agency and the Presidential Steering Committee strongly condemn the act adding that the federal government would not hesitate to ensure that those caught are made to face the full wrath of the law.

He warned: “Possession of vaccination cards without receiving the vaccine is criminal and punishable by law. The NPHCDA is collaborating with the State Security Services (SSS), ICPC and other law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute any persons and their accomplices attempting to fraudulently acquire COVID-19 cards without getting vaccinated.

“Our colleague from the FCT team, the Executive Secretary of the Primary Heath Care Development Board provides detailed update on the case of criminal attempt to illegally procure vaccination card that is being investigated.”

Dr Faisal urged Nigerians not to hesitate to report any attempt to fraudulently procure the card.

The acting Executive Secretary of the of the FCTD, HOB, Dr Iwot Ndaejo, stated that he acted immediately he was alerted that such fraudulent act was going on in the FCT under his jurisdiction.

He said security agencies are already involved in the investigation of those involved in the sharp practices. He told Blueprint that some of those involved are already on tape as security agencies acted to establish facts.

He said: “We have zero tolerance for corruption. Those found to be involved would be prosecuted. They would not go unpunished. The public would be updated on it.”

On the latest development about the number of people vaccinated so far, Dr Faisal said as of Monday, 4, 487,367 eligible Nigerians have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said: “This is made up of 2,863, 422 persons who have taken the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and 1,623,945 persons who have taken the first dose of Moderna vaccine. So far, 1,783, 676 eligible persons have been fully vaccinated of which 1,781840 is with the AstraZeneca vaccine, while 1,836 persons have had the Moderna vaccine.”

