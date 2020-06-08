COVID-19: Nigerians returning home to undergo Polymerase Chain Reaction test



The federal government said Monday that Nigerians returning home from abroad would undergo Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests within 14 days of their travel.

National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on the Control of COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, who announced this in Abuja, said returnees would, prior to boarding, be required to sign an undertaking to make themselves available for a repeat PCR test within 72 hours of arrival.



He said returnees would also be required to stay inAbuja or Lagos for a period of 14 days for self-isolation at their own cost, stressing that the isolation can be at home under the supervision of health authorities.

“We are working hard to ensure we get it right, and also make best use of resources available to us, so that the 4,000 Nigerians who want to return home can do so,” he said.



He said feeding and accommodation of the returnees in isolation centres would not be sustained.

“Previous 14-day isolation at government-selected hotels will now be implemented as self-isolation, at home or any other place selected by passengers, but within the city of arrival. In that period you will not be expected to go out or receive visitors,” he said.



He said Nigerian Missions abroad would coordinate and provide clearance for the evacuation of returnees in line with the protocols.

He said emphasis would be on people in challenging circumstances, especially short term visitors, those on medical and official trips, family holidays, pregnant women, elderly and students.

Also speaking, Minister of Aviation, Mr Hadi Sirika, assured travelers that civil aviation would be very safe when the industry resumes full operations.