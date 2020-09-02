COVID-19: Nizamiye hospital counsels on checkup, reduces cost of medication

Nizamiye Hospital Abuja has advised Nigerians to undergo regular health check-up to stay in good health in this era of COVID-19 pandemic.

A press statement by the management made available to Blueprint Tuesday, said internal medicine consultant at the hospital who is also a professor of rheumatology, advised for regular health check-up which he said reduces the risk of getting sick, detect potentially life-threatening health conditions or diseases early, and increase chances for treatment and cure.

The hospital management in a bid to encourage Nigerians to take their health seriously introduced an annual health discount programme which runs from October to December annually.

It said, this year however, “The hospital management is starting in September due to the peculiarities of the times we are in. The discounted health check-up is affordable and an opportunity for Nigerians to utilize and stay in good health.”

It also stated that the discounted health check-up is a part of the CSR initiative of the hospital.

“Regular check-ups can help find potential health issues before they become a problem. When you see your doctor regularly, they can detect health conditions or diseases early. Early detection gives you the best chance of getting the right treatment quickly, avoiding any complications. By getting the correct health services, screenings, and treatment, you are taking important steps toward living a longer, healthier life.”

It advised Nigerians to take their health seriously, especially in this era of COVID 19 pandemic, stating that those with underlying health conditions are likely to succumb to the coronavirus when contracted.

