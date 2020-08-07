Covid-19: NLC wants Air Peace, others to reinstate workers

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged the management of Turkish Air, Air Peace and Bristow Helicopters to reinstate all the sacked workers within two weeks.

NLC President Ayuba Wabba said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, while condemning the recent sack of 100 pilots by Air Peace, 69 pilots by Bristow Helicopters.

Wabba said the Congress also rejected sack of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) executives working with the Turkish Air.

He said, “We call on the management of Turkish Air, Air Peace and Bristow Helicopters to reinstate all the sacked workers within two weeks. As agreed between labour and Employers’ Association, social dialogue should be used to resolve industrial concerns instead of the current resort to unilateralism.

“We will not hesitate to mobilise the weight of the entire Nigerian workforce to the premises of Turkish Air, Air Peace and Bristow Helicopters if our demands are not met.”

The NLC boss said the sack was traumatic for workers who were still reeling from psychological and socio-economic difficulties imposed by the recent lockdown measures.

According to him, the sack of Air Turkish, Air Peace and Bristow Helicopters workers was “highly insensitive, callous, and unjust.”

“We wish to remind Turkish Air that unionised workers cannot be punished or sacked for participating in trade union activities. This action is aimed at frustrating unionisation in Turkish Air and to enslave Nigerians working with Turkish Air.”

He said the anti-labour practices in Turkish Air constitute fundamental infractions on the Constitution and labour laws and also a gross disrespect to Nigeria.

He said Section 40 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution guarantees freedom of association including the right to join and participate in the activities of trade unions.

“Furthermore Section 12 sub-section 14 of Nigeria’s Trade Union (Amendment) Act 2005 provides for voluntary membership of trade unions. It also stipulates that no worker should be victimised for joining a trade union or participating in the activities of a trade union.

“During the good times, workers were the hands that created the profit and wealth. During bad times, we expect businesses to repay the faith and commitment of the workforce.

“As was done to the financial sector, we urge government to immediately release palliative support to the aviation industry.

“Clearly, we have a bumpy road ahead of us as the nation and the world recovers from the fallout of Covid-19.”