Covid-19: NNPC seeks pact to prevent job loss

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has urged constructive engagements between players in the oil and gas industry and the workers’ representatives, to formulate solutions to the challenges brought by Covid-19 on the businesses without sacking workers.

The Corporation’s group managing director, Mele Kyari, who disclosed this at the 6th Triennial Delegates Conference of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) in Abuja, said the global Covid-19 pandemic has affected business around the world.

He said: “From lockdown to meltdown to recession, the world economy has forecasted to decline by at least 3.5 per cent this fiscal year. Which means from a growth level forecast of 2.9 per cent when you go down 3.4 per cent that means you are going down close to six per cent?

“That is not very deep for us as a country because we did better than most countries; we are more stable in economic outlook than most countries. But the reality is that we are far better than most jurisdictions across the globe and we should thank our government for this. Government is still paying salaries, downsising is going on yes, but institutions are not doing extreme downsising.

“Many oil and gas related industries have laid-off employees as a first line of measure to survive. During the pandemic most companies operated probably with 50 per cent of their staff and some operations were actually brought to a standstill, nobody is investing, all interventions are done to ensure that regular production environment is maintained.”