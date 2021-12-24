Covid-19: No death from Omicron variant in Nigeria yet – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has stated that “no person in Nigeria has died of Covid-19 with the B.1.1.529 SARS-CoV-2 lineage, the Omicron variant” as the variant surges across the country.

Its director-general, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, disclosed this to newsmen Friday in Abuja.

AU’s Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said as of Thursday, 22 countries had reported the presence of the Omicron variant.

“We can see clearly that Omicron is spreading very quickly,” John Nkengasong of the CDC, said..

Nkengasong said there were grounds for optimism, pointing to initial findings from South Africa that Omicron posed up to 80 per cent less risk of severe disease compared to the Delta variant.

He, however, cautioned against applying these early findings to other countries.

Adetifa noted that Omicron had raised the number of confirmed cases in the country to 500 per cent, and “now has become the dominant variant in the country.”

According to the NCDC boss, the country has now identified a further 45 cases of the omicron variant, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 51.

He added that the 45 additional omicron variants were not cases from travel history; “rather they are in the country, which suggests that the country is already experiencing a community transmission.”

He said that the six earlier detected Omicron cases were detected in persons with recent travel history to South Africa.

Adetifa said it was important for Nigerians to maintain physical distance and avoid contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness.

“We are counting on you to #CelebrateResponsibly and #TakeResponsibility to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from Covid-19,” he said.

He advised Nigerians that the further measures to curb the spread of Omicron was by reducing group sizes, increasing physical distance, reducing duration of contacts and closing high-risk premises.

He noted that indoor mixing was the “biggest risk factor” for the spread of Omicron, and that large gatherings risked creating “multiple spreading events.”

Meanwhile, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has insisted that the national booster campaign remained the main tool in the country’s arsenal for curbing the spread of Omicron.

