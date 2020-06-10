COVID-19: No excuse for abandoning other ailments – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has directed healthcare workers in both primary and secondary health facilities across the five emirates in the state to work in full capacity, so as not to abandon such services because of the engagement of COVID-19.

In a press statement in Kano, Ganduje gave the directive during the occasion for the revitalisation of healthcare services at primary and secondary healthcare facilities across five emirate councils, which took place at Rangaza Equipments Store, Ungogo local government, Tuesday.

He said, “We are urging our primary health facilities and secondary health facilities to go back to work on full capacity. We shouldn’t be defected by COVID-19 so that we neglect other patients and make our health facilities under utilised.”

That, according to him, was done on the basis of the five emirates in the state, so as to effectively put them in the line of effective health care delivery system, for the overall development in the sector.

He, however, stressed that while frontline health workers would be busy with containing COVID-19, primary and secondary health workers should be busy in handling primary and secondary facilities.

He said millions of naira were spent on the distributed commodities, equipments and consumables, he therefore warned them against selling off of the items distributed or neglecting equipments without proper handling.

“This system will be sustained. And I urge you all to make sure that you make judicious use of these items. As improper handling will not be tolerated,” he warned.

He commended all the development partners for their efforts in contributing equipments, commodities and consumables, “…which helps in making this day a reality.”

Other items that were distributed include; free MCH services commodities and Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs), face masks, sanitisers and other drugs.