COVID-19: No vaccination, no foreign travel – FG

The federal government has hinted that getting COVID-19 vaccination could become a requirement for foreign travels.

Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF) and Chairman Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Boss Mustapha dropped the hint in a statement in Abuja.

The statement quoted the PTF chief to have made the disclosure when President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had their first doses of the Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine Saturday.

He said: “I think vaccine hesitancy would have to give way to the reality. “Because the truth about it, Your Excellency, is that very soon, nobody will be able to travel the world unless you produce the certificate that we have been given.

“I have not confirmed but reliably, some countries have started putting restrictions on receiving visitors, even exercising activities of their faith without a COVID-19 vaccination.

“So the word that is going out there, on behalf of Mr. President, is that Nigerians should make themselves available, those that are eligible in the first set of the deployment, because the deployment is going to be in four phases, to receive these vaccines.

“They have been tested. Our most strategic leadership has received them this morning. They are safe, efficacious and it is for the good and well being of our people.”

Speaking after receiving his first jab, President Buhari said he took the vaccine in public as “a demonstration of leadership and faith in the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.”

Buhari said: “I have received my first jab and I wish to commend it to all eligible Nigerians to do same so that we can be protected from the virus.”

Buhari hale and hearty

Meanwhile, the presidency has said contrary to rumour, the vaccination did not have any negative effects on President Buhari.

A presidential media aide, Lauretta Onochie, said the president is fully alive and will continue to deliver on his promises to fellow citizens.

In a tweet Sunday, Onochie said Nigerians should join her principal and Vice President Osinbajo to kick out the pandemic by also getting vaccinated.

She slammed some detractors of the president praying for his death after the taking the vaccine.

While saying the president was hale and hearty and won’t die, she said it was the same set of persons who spread lies that the number one citizen had passed on in 2017 that were peddling same rumour.

She said: “They were praying that the same @MBuhari they said died years ago, would die yesterday

“But the fact remains that he will continue his developmental strides with ground-breaking ceremonies for 3 projects, tomorrow.

“He has suffered no side-effects from taking the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Earlier, Senior Special Assistant on media, Mallam Garba Shehu, had assured Nigerians that the COVID-19 vaccine was safe.

He said President Buhari did not suffer any side effects after getting his jab Saturday.

Lagos seals nightclubs

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has sealed 11 facilities including event centres, lounges and nightclubs among others for contravening COVID-19 protocols.

Director General Lagos State Safety Commission (LSC)Lanre Mojola made this disclosure after the sealing exercise in Lagos Sunday.

While admitting the affected event centers originally informed the agency of their plan to hold parties and events, Mojola said they however failed to comply with COVID-19 protocols.

He said the number of persons approved for the events centres was far beyond what the agency met during the officials’ visit weekend.

Represented by Events Safety Administrator of LSC, Dr Wale Adeboje, he listed the affected outfits to include “UBC Club, VGC, Sapearz Lounge, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Bravo Event Centre, Ogba, Ronite Event Centre, Iju Road, Agege.

“Other sealed centres are, All Season Event Centre, Ipaja, OlaideAdeoluwa Memorial Hall, Carabana Lounge/Bar Isolo, Ajao Estate.

“DNA Victoria Island, Twist Lounge Kofo Abayomi Victoria Island, Carlsbad Lounge Adeniyi Jones Ikeja and Darts Event Centre, Grammar School, Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos also contravened the COVID-19 protocols.”

He said: “The commission will continue to monitor and enforce compliance across the state, while warning that all the COVID-19 violators and perpetrators will be summoned to the commission’s office in Alausa for further directives on what to do as far as their negligence and non-compliance is concerned.”

