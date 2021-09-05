COVID-19 not elitist, says NOA

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has stated that COVID-19, particularly the Delta variant, is real and it is still killing people.

The agency called on citizens to maintain all safety measures and desist from the misconception that it is “rich men” disease.

Director General (DG) of the agency, Dr. Garba Abari, made the call in Abuja while receiving PAGED Initiative; a nongovernmental organisation who paid an advocacy visit to seek partnership on areas of collaboration on COVID-19 information to all Nigerians.

PAGED Initiative is a media based NGO that focuses on ensuring the reportage of underreported stories, especially those of women at the grassroots.

Represented by the director of special duties and state operations Mette Edeko, the DG stated that most Nigerians have gotten the right information about COVID-19.

He however regretted that many still live in denial of its existence because death of influential people made the rounds in the media.

She said, “We are dealing with people who have heard about COVID-19, but they believe that the virus is meant for a particular people and not for them because they don’t travel and also live in hot weather, so they cannot contact the virus.

“COVID-19 is not elitist, poor men die in their numbers but “big man” death is reported more. In Mosques and Churches people don’t take it serious because the deaths didn’t happen in Nigeria as predicted, we demand visibility of deaths of ordinary Nigerians,” she said.

“Nigerians always perceive whatever is said by leaders to be deceitful and a means to make money and that is why they also believe that when they take the COVID-19 vaccine, they will die. Fake news is huge and media should do more to give citizens the right information,” she added.



