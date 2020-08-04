COVID-19 not God’s creation – Cleric

The Vicar of Ebenezer Anglican Church, Ekwereazu Ogwa in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo state, Rev. Cannon Emeka Ekeanyanwu, Monday stated that coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID- 19 is not God’s creation as people erroneously believe.

Speaking on the virus which has sent thousands to the world beyond, he said God decided to use it for a particular purpose which is well known to him. But he regretted that the purpose is being hampered by the continued lockdown of churches by government which he described as “another strategy of the enemy to pull down the church.”

He said: “This cannot work because the church is where you receive healing. Anybody that is sick receives healing from the church and not disease or virus. You close down the church and open markets, what does that mean? When you talk of social distancing, you can’t do it in the markets because it is practically impossible there. But in the church, three people sit on one pew. They should encourage the church to gather and ask God for intervention.”

Ekeanyanwu, who described the order on closure of churches as “order from the pit of hell,” said the church is an institution which has its own laws guided by God.

The cleric called on governments at all levels to concentrate on delivering democracy dividends to the people by constructing and rehabilitating roads and paying workers and pensioners their entitlements