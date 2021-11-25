COVID-19: NPHCDA to vaccinate 50m Nigerians by Jan 2022

The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) is to vaccinate 50 million Nigerians against COVID-19 before the end of January 2022.

Executive Director of the agency, Dr Faisal Shuaibu, said this in Bauchi while speaking at the launching of the COVID-19 Mass Vaccination campaign in the state held at Emir’s palace, Bauchi.

Represented by the head of communications of the agency, Mohammed Abubakar, Dr Shuaibu said so far, the federal government has vaccinated over six million Nigerians across the states of the federation.

“The federal government has made available enough vaccines for easy access to eligible Nigerians and it is expanding access from health facilities to private centers to tackle the spread of the virus in the country.

The executive director applauded the commitment of the Bauchi state government and religious and traditional rulers in the state for their efforts in tackling the spread of the novel virus in the state.

Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu, who launched the mass vaccination campaign in the state, appreciated the commitment of the state government in the fight against COVID-19.

Dr Rilwanu Adamu directed religious and community leaders to be in the forefront of the campaign by taking the vaccine in order to encourage citizen’s participation.

“COVID-19 is real and therefore people must take the vaccine for protection and I am calling on the good people of this state to use this vaccination campaign to be vaccinated for the good of their health.

The Emir commanded Governor Bala for supporting health agencies to eradicate diseases and for his total commitment to the maintenance of peace and security across the state.

On his part, the Executive Chairman Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed said the state government deemed it necessary to embark on the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign because of the new cases of the virus recorded in the state.

Dr Mohammed expressed optimism that with the involvement of religious and community leaders, the vaccination campaign will achieve the desired objectives.