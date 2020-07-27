COVID-19: NRC to enforce ‘no face mask, no train entry’ ahead resumption

The manager, Abuja – Kaduna Rail Service of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Paschal Nnorli, has said that ahead the preparation to resume train service on Wednesday this week.

The manager revealed that there will be enforcement of “no face mask , no train entry” in all its facilities across the country.



Paschal noted this during the inspection of the 10 new coaches of the Abuja -Kaduna railway projects by the Minister of Transportation, Hon Rotimi Amaechi said they have increased security personnels to ensure compliance to the social distancing and anybody who is not willing to comply with the measures should please not come to our station.



He said they will start to decontaminate all their rolling stock because it’s been a while that they have been packed, and they will also decontaminate the stations and offices.



He further explained that on board have marked the seats, for business class and they are reducing the number of seats for each roll of 4 seats.



“ We are carrying 2 and for the economy each roll has 5 each and we are carrying 3 passengers now.



“We are also expecting a diesel multiple units (DMUs) that has about 8 coaches with two heads and we will be using that one for express train making additional 10 and they are moving them from Lagos to Abuja

“By the time we have these full complement of additional truck, it would go a long way in assuaging the problem of our teaming passengers, however it is when we start that we will be able to know the level of patronage we will have whether we will sustain the tempo that we use to have,” he said.

