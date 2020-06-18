Covid-19: NSCDC recruitment on hold – CG



The Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has advised applicants seeking employement in the service to report anyone who solicits for payments for recruitment into the Corps to the nearest NSCDC formations.



He, however declared that the recruitment process is currently on hold as a result of Covid-19.



In a statement signed Thursday in Abuja by his media assistant Okunla Gbenga, said the priority of the service for now was the wellbeing of country and community





“The attention of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has been drawn to the activities of some fraudulent persons using various dubious means ranging from text messages, social media platforms and forged letters to invite unsuspecting members of the public for job interviews in a purported recruitment exercise by the Corps.





“We are monitoring the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and are continuing to follow the latest Government advice.



“To keep everyone as safe as possible, we have decided to put on hold our recruitment process but all shortlisted applications remain ‘live’.



“In view of this, it has become necessary to state firstly, that the NSCDC is not currently conducting any form of interview, training or screening.



“Whenever such an exercise is imminent, members of the public would be duly informed through the NSCDC official website, www.nscdc.gov.ng, National dailies as well as on our official social media handles.’



“Furthermore, the NSCDC recruitment process is devoid of recruitment agents, hence anyone who claims to be operating in such capacity on behalf of the Corps is a fraudster.”



