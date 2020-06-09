Covid-19: Ohanaeze Ndigbo mobilises 40-day prayer for Ikpeazu, others



Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council OYC Worldwide Tuesday mobilised about a 100 religious bodies to pray for quick recovering of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state.

The governor had on Monday announced his Covid-19 status to the world.

But the youth group disturbed on the rising cases of coronavirus in southeast called on all religious bodies to fast and pray for the healing if the nation.

A statement signed and released to journalists in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital by the President General of the group Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and other members of his team, said a 40 days prayer and fasting are being declared for the recovering of govover Ikpeazu and others who are affected by the virus.



He said the prayer begins on Tuesday June 9, 2020.

The statement reads, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide had described it, as a Sad development the unfortunate News of the rising index cases of Coronavirus in the South East, which Governor Okezie ikpeazu of Abia State, was amongst them and the first igbo governor to sincerely disclosed his status as being positive to the virus after series of tests.



“OYC had mobilized 100 Religious groups to intercede with prayers and other traditional medium of prayers for all Igbos that currently tested positive to Coronavirus especially, the Governor Okezie ikpeazu, for Chukwu Abima (God Almighty) to cleanse the land and heal them.

“Igbo Youths disclosed that there’s ongoing 40days fasting and Prayers for Governor Okezie ikpeazu led by igbo Christian Prayer Warriors starting from today 9th June 2020.



“Igbo youths want to appeal to all churches in igbo land to join the Seventh Day Adventists Churches across Nigeria on Wednesday 10th June 2020 on a Special Mid Week Prayers for all igbo COVID-19 index cases,while other Religious leaders like Jewish, Muslim and Traditional but Customary groups had been mobilised to start offering their prayers, Sacrifices and ordinances from 10th June 2020 for all Igbo Coronavirus index cases especially Governor Okezie ikpeazu.



“OYC is hopeful and Confident that God will heal the land and save Igbos from this Coronavirus pandemic and wish Governor Okezie ikpeazu and other affected Igbos quick recovery and as we show our igbo Solidarity to them.



“We know that Since other governors tested negative after confirmed positive from the virus in the past, definitely Chukwu abima (God Almighty) will surely give healing to governor Okezie Victor ikpeazu. Get Well soon.”