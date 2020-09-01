COVID-19: Ojuogboh lied, no senator collected palliatives from NDDC – Senate

The Senate Tuesday debunked a claim made by the Executive Director (Projects) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Cairo Ojougboh that some senators were given palliatives in the peak of COVID-19 pandemic running into millions of naira.

Dr Ojougboh had in an interview published by a national daily, alleged that aside staffers of the NDDC, some federal lawmakers were also given palliatives during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic between March and April this year, which ranged from N15 million to N20 million.

He also alleged that the senators and members of the House of Representatives were beneficiaries of COVID-19 palliatives from the commission.

“In the National Assembly, each of the senators got N20 million, while the House of Representatives members got N15 million for COVID-19 from the National Assembly,” Ojuogboh said.

But the Senate in its reaction to the allegation, denied that none of its members collected such an amount from NDDC as COVID-19 palliatives.

Spokesperson of the upper legislative chamber, Senator Ajibola Basiru (APC Osun Central), in a statement of denial, challenged Ojougboh to provide evidence to back up his claim by naming any senator who benefitted from such palliatives.

Basiru in the statement added that in the absence of evidence, Ojuogboh should retract his statement and tender an apology to the National Assembly members.

The statement reads: “The Senate views with grave concern a statement credited to Dr Cairo Ojougboh, the Executive Director, Projects of the NDDC who alleged that National Assembly members received varying sums of money as COVID-19 palliative. The Senate hereby disclaims the allegation in its entirety.

“The Senate categorically denies that any senator collected the sum of N20 million or any sum whatsoever from NDDC as COVID-19 relief fund for any purpose whatsoever.

“The Senate challenges Dr Ojougboh to publicly provide evidence of his claim and list the names of the Senators he gave the alleged sum.

“Failure to provide evidence of his claim, the Senate hereby demands immediate retraction and public apology from Dr Cairo Ojougboh.”