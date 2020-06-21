COVID-19: Olam distributes food in Gombe

As part of corporate social responsibility and efforts to mitigate the harsh condition occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic, Olam Nigeria Limited has distributed food items to the less privileged and some of its staff in Gombe state.

Speaking at the presentation of the items, the branch manager of Olam Gombe sesame seed unit, Mr. Austin Akakabota, in Gona Akko local government area over the weekend said the less privileged were selected from two villages in the central senatorial district, Gona in Akko local government and Liji in Yamaltu/Deba local government area of the state.

He said: “The food items distributed is meant to cushion the effect of hardship brought as a result of the pandemic.”

“As a responsible and responsive organisation, there’s no way they won’t intervene especially in a way like this in bringing succour to their host community and staff who work with the company.”

The manager said even if it is small, at least, it would go a long way in mitigating the impact being felt globally. He urged recipients to see it as their token of love.

Items donated were 25 bags of rice and 250 baskets of assorted food items.

