COVID-19: Ondo assures residents of safety

The Ondo state government has reaffirmed that the COVID-19 vaccine for workers and other residents in the state is not only safe for humans, but would also help in boosting their immunity and prevent untimely death from the dreaded virus.

The commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, stated this at a meeting with the management and entire staff of Ministry of Information and Orientation over the deadline given to workers in the state to get vaccinated on or before November 1st, 2021.

The commissioner who spoke through the permanent secretary of the ministry, Mr. Adeyemi Adeyemo, added that the vaccine is safe and will help in controlling the spread of the disease.

Mr. Ojogo added that the members of the state executive council, head of service and all permanent secretaries have been vaccinated, including their spouses with no negative incident recorded.

He advised staff of the ministry to make themselves available on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021, as the ministry arranged with the state Primary Health Care Agency to come to administer the vaccine on staff by 9:am at the newsroom of the ministry.