COVID-19: Ondo PHCDA inaugurates task force

Just as the Ondo state government Monday took the initiative to vaccinate three million residents against COVID-19 by the end of January 2022.

The Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA) in the state has inaugurated COVID-19 task force to monitor the exercise accross the 18 local government areas in the state.

Speaking at the ceremony, the permanent secretary of the agency, Dr Francis Akanbiemu, said the taskforce is to ensure total compliance of vaccination teams with directive from NPHCDA.

He said vaccination is absolutely free all over the country, adding that nobody is expected to demand for any payment or gratification from residents before or during the vaccination exercise.

He stated that issuance of COVID-19 vaccination cards without vaccination is an offence which will be seriously sanctioned.

Akanbiemu said NAFDAC is included in the taskforce to ensure that sanctified and approved vaccines are administered, noting that there has been no report of any fake vaccines yet.

Akanbiemu said the task force will meet regularly to review the progress made so far and render reports to the national office of PHCDA.

The agency boss added that the taskforce team would be replicated at the local government level to ensure strict monitoring and compliance at the grassroots.

He warned warned that any health worker caught engaging in any sharp practices would be dealt with accordingly.

Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had enjoined residents of the state to always adhere strictly to the precautionary measures put in place, especially the use of facemasks, hand washing, social distance, amongst others, to reduce the spread of the virus in the state.