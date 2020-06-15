COVID-19: Ondo records 30 new cases

The Ondo state government has raised the alarm following the 30 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the last one week.

Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, while briefing journalists at the Government House, Monday, said it was saddening to have recorded an unprecedented number of new cases of coronavirus infection in the last one week.

The governor said, “I feel sad to announce to you that our state recorded an unprecedented 30 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last one week. It is an occurrence which should not have happened if the necessary precautions were respected and obeyed. The indicators, the trends and patterns seen so far, seem to suggest that the difficult days are fast approaching.”

Akeredolu noted that if the necessary precautionary measures have been taken, such numbers should not have come up.

The governor stated that the point must be made again that, until the people take charge of the fight to stop the spread , the pandemic will continue to attack daily lives and limit the freedom and prosperity which the people are entitled to as civilised people.

Akeredolu said, “It is very important to note that the spread is now in all the four corners of the state. It has found habitat in all the three senatorial districts. From the northern district through the central to the southern district, the raw facts stare us in the face that as individuals and communities, our efforts are not enough to protect us and our loved ones. Indeed, we are facing the consequences of neglect and self-denial.”

The governor reiterated that from what is happening so far, the danger and threats are far from over and the number of citizens infected may soar higher unless something drastic is done.

As in all, Ondo state now has a total of 73 confirmed cases spread all over the state: vis-a-vis Akure South (35), Odigbo (8), Owo (3), Ose (3), Akure North (2), Ondo West (6), Okitipupa (11), Akoko South West, Akoko South East (1), Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo (1), Ifedore (2).

The total cases on admission are currently 31, total number of deaths – 9 and total discharged cases – 33.

In all, a total of 880 samples have been collected for testing from 753 suspected cases in all the 18 LGAs.