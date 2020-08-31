Covid-19: Ooni launches herbal medicine

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Monday, launched an herbal medicine, Virasol herbal, to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic.

Oni, who addressed a world press conference in Lagos in commemoration of the 2020 African Traditional Medicine Day, said Covid-19 had put orthodox medicines on trial.

The monarch also launched the Pan African Foundation for Traditional Medical Research and Development (PAFIMERD), which he explained was established for the promotion of African Traditional Medicine (ATM).

He said:” The World Health organisation (WHO) has set aside 31st August for the Celebration of Africa Traditional Medicine every year. This year’s celebration is historic in the sense that the global covid-19 pandemic which ravaged the world in the last six months has brought to the front burner the significance and strategic importance of Africa Traditional Medicine to our healthcare delivery systems in Nigeria and Africa at large.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has challenged and put on trial orthodox Medicines and repositioned African Traditional Medicines as credible alternative sources of therapy and cure for several illnesses and diseases.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has created a new opportunity and virile conditions for our Indigenous herbal medicines to thrive. It is gratifying to note that I have seized the momentum to seek ways of ameliorating the sufferings of our people and stop avoidable deaths of our People through promotion and Development of African Traditional Medicines.

“I am happy to announce that my Virasol herbal Medicine is one of the over 40 herbal Medicines submitted to NAFDAC for registration as immune booster against Covid-19 disease. I am very glad the herbal remedy has passed NAFDAC Laboratory tests and the registration number will be out this week.

“The Virsol immune boosting herbal medicine is one of the series of herbal remedies developed under the aegis of my new initiative , Pan African Foundation for Indigenous Medical Research and Development (PAFIMERD) for which I am launching today to the glory of Almighty God”

Ooni, however, appealed to the National Assembly to make budgetary provisions for the development of ATM in 2021 budget.

“It is against this background that I sincerely appeal to the Federal Government, State Governments, the National and Assemblies to rise up to the new challenge by providing the needed funding, legislative and Policy support to jump start ATM.

“The current economic downturn occasioned by Covid-19 pandemic compels us to seek effective diversification of the economy. The time to do it is now. I am therefore recommending to the National and State Assemblies nation wide to appropriate money for research and development of ATM in the 2021 Budget”, Ooni said.