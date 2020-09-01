COVID-19 opportunity for indigenous herbal remedies – Ooni

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has described COVID -19 as a new opportunity for indigenous herbal medicine to thrive, as he launched the Pan African Foundation for Traditional Medical Research and Development (PAFIMERD).

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has set aside August 31 for the celebration of Africa traditional medicine annually.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, Monday to commemorate 2020 African Traditional Medicine Day, the Ooni said, “This year’s celebration is historic in the sense that the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has been ravaging the world in the last six months, has brought to the front burner the significance and strategic importance of African traditional medicine to our healthcare delivery systems in Nigeria and Africa at large. The Covid-19 pandemic has challenged and put on trial orthodox Medicines and repositioned African Traditional Medicines as credible alternative sources of therapy and cure for several illnesses and diseases.

He added that, “The COVID-19 pandemic has created a new opportunity and virile conditions for our indigenous herbal medicines to thrive. It is gratifying to note that I have seized the momentum to seek ways of ameliorating the sufferings of our people and stop avoidable deaths of our people through promotion and development of African traditional medicines.”

Oba Ogunwusi said, “I am happy to announce that My Virasol herbal Medicine is one of the over 40 herbal medicines submitted to NAFDAC for registration as an immune booster against Covid-19 disease. I am very glad the herbal remedy has passed NAFDAC laboratory tests and the registration number will be out this week.”

“The virsol immune boosting herbal medicine is one of the series of herbal remedies developed under the aegis of my new initiative, the Pan African Foundation for Indigenous Medical Research and Development (PAFIMERD) for which I am launching today to the glory of Almighty God.”