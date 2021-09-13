COVID-19 order: 70, 000 Ondo residents take jabs

Following Ondo state government directive, no fewer than 70,000 people have so far received the first jab of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

Blueprint reports that residents have continued to throng the various basic health centres in compliance with the state government’s directive of compulsory vaccination.



The state government had on September 2, 2021 declared COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for the residents, emphasising that after the expiration of the two-week ultimatum, evidence of vaccination would be required to access public places, such as worship centres, banks, offices and others.



Some of the recipients, who spoke on this development however complained about the long delay being experienced in the process of getting the vaccine.



They said they had to adhere to the government’s directive to get vaccinated, adding that the vaccination became necessary in order to be protected against the ravaging virus.



In Akure, the state capital, huge crowds were seen at vaccination centres at Oke-Ijebu, Arakale and Oke-Eda where residents stormed to receive the first or second jab of the vaccine.



Some of the recipients of the vaccine in the capital city informed that they were reluctant at first due to misinformation on the social media about the vaccines.



According to the State Trustee of National Union of Local Government Employees, Mr Akinbua Olafusi, the directive of the state government was in order.



Mr Olafusi, who led some members of NULGE to the vaccination centre, advised those who were yet to receive to do so, adding that government would not direct them to get vaccinated if it would be injurious to their health.



An octogenarian, Ajayi Ezekiah, who received the vaccine said he was initially afraid of the vaccine because of what people were saying, but that he came for the vaccine after realising it was necessary.



“Initially, we thought that the vaccine is not good. Some said the vaccine was clotting people’s blood. Some were even saying it is a means by the Western nations to change our memories and later enslave us. But we thank God now that we have come to know that the vaccine is not harmful. Saying “I am here now with my family to be vaccinated, not because of the government enforcement, but we have now seen the importance of the vaccine,” he posited.



The Head of Immunization Unit, Arakale Health Centre Akure, Mrs Akinbode Olopete, said Nigerians have realised that the vaccine was good for them, adding that it took serious enlightenment programmes to convince the people that the vaccine was good for them.



She also lauded Ondo state government for making vaccination compulsory for everyone, saying, “if not, people would not turn up like what we are experiencing now since last week.”

