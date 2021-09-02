COVID-19: Our NYSC camps are safe for re-opening – DG

The Director-General National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has said the scheme has put in adequate resources towards the safe re-opening of all orientation camps across the nation.

The DG, represented by the Director Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, while speaking in Abuja at a press conference on Wednesday, noted that COVID-19 measures were already in place by the NYSC management to ensure safe camp re-opening in partnership with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

According to Ibrahim, in order to aid COVID-19 testing, the TY Danjuma Foundation donated 60,000 test kits while the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) donated 72,000 RDT kits.

Shuaibu added that vaccinated or not, everyone undergoes the compulsory COVID-19 test before entering the NYSC orientation camps.

He said, “There will be testing of all visitors and non-camp officials entering the camp premises while number of participants allowed into the camps is now reduced nationwide so that there will be enough room for physical and social distancing.”

He added while other measures such as sanitisers, enough hand washing location, fumigation and decontamination of all camps were done before the commencement of the orientation exercise, all camps are safe for re-opening for the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Orientation Course.