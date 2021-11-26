Covid-19: Over 3.4m fully vaccinated in Nigeria – NPHCDA

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has disclosed that 3,487, 298 eligible people in Nigeria had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, having received their second jabs.

The Agency’s executive director, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, made the disclosure during the inauguration of mass vaccination exercise for Nasarawa state on Friday in Lafia.

Shuaib said as of Friday, a total of 6,242, 224 eligible people in the country had received their first doses of the vaccine.

“From the data above, it is clear that Nigeria is still far from reaching its target of vaccinating almost 112 million of its eligible population,” he said.

Shuaib said the federal government came up with the mass vaccination campaign in view of the festive period characterised by large gatherings with risk of spread of the virus.

He said the campaign was geared towards creating access to the vaccines in order to ward off a potential 4th wave of the pandemic.

He said the mass vaccination campaign was a carefully designed service delivery strategy to rapidly increase the number of fully vaccinated eligible people and fast track the country’s economic and social recovery.

“The main aim of the mass vaccination campaign is to vaccinate 50 per cent of Nigeria’s eligible population by January 2022.”

In Nasarawa state, the executive director pointed out that based on data from the National Population Commission (NPC) about 1.5 million people in the state were eligible for vaccination.

“As it stands, we have only been able to vaccinate 8.1 per cent of eligible Nasarawa residents with the first dose and only 5.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

“This is below our target which is to vaccinate all eligible residents with the Covid-19 vaccines in order to ensure full protection against the deadly virus.

“The Covid-19 vaccines are now available in our public health facilities, designated private health facilities, shopping malls, open markets, schools, general hospitals, tertiary health institutions, recreation parks, religious centres, motor parks and other designated sites.”

In his remarks, Governor Abdullahi Sule gave the assurance that his administration would ensure that every indigene was vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity and safety of all.

