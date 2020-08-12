Covid-19: Oyetola cancels social activities for Osun festival



Osun state government has banned social activities and gatherings to prevent further spread of Coronavirus during the 2020 Osun-Osogbo festival.



A statement by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon Obawale Adebisi, Wednesday, said the position of the government became necessary because of the spike in the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.



According to the statement, observance of traditional rites and routines associated with the festival would be allowed but only authorised persons and worshippers will be allowed into grove.



The statement reads: “The state government of Osun is by this medium informing the general public that this year’s celebration of Osun-Osogbo festival will be symbolic, as only the worshippers that will perform ritual activities will be allowed into the grove.



“These worshippers must however, comply with the state government’s COVID-19 protocols.



“To this effect, the state government of Osun has banned all social activities associated with the celebration of the 2020 Osun-Osogbo Festival and prays that subsequent festivals will be better celebrated at the exit of the current pandemic.”



Meanwhile, the state government has felicitated with the Ataoja of Osogbo land, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun Larooye (II), and the people of Osogbo, on the celebration of the 2020 Osun-Osogbo festival.

