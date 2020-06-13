COVID-19: Oyo discharges 95 new patients, records 35 fresh cases

Oyo state governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, on Saturday said the state government has discharged 95 patients after receiving their second negative test results.

The governor stated this via his Twitter handle on the update of activities of the Oyo state .

Governor Makinde said with the discharge of the fresh 95 patients, the  number of discharged cases in Oyo state is now 271.

“95 confirmed cases have received their second negative test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo state to 271,” he said.

The governor added that the COVID-19 confirmation tests for 35 other  came back positive.

